SPOKANE, Wash. - According to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, fired deputy Craig Chamberlin has withdrawn his appeal to fight the termination because “he doesn’t think he’ll win.”
Sheriff Knezovich says that the Sheriff’s Deputy Union refused to take his grievance up because their attorneys advised he had no case.
Chamberlin was fired for, according to the Sheriff, lying during an official investigation.
Sheriff Knezovich says the next step Chamberlin faces is possible de-certification in the state of Washington. He did not know whether that would impact Chamberlin’s candidacy to be the next Sheriff of Spokane County. Chamberlin announced he was running for Sheriff on Valentine’s Day and was fired four days later. His termination was the result of an investigation that began in mid-2021.
Sheriff Knezovich also believes that Chamberlin will be put on the Brady List with the prosecutor’s office, which essentially means that anytime he testifies in a trial he will have to acknowledge the fact that he gave false or misleading statements in an official investigation.
We have calls in to Chamberlin and the Sheriff’s Deputy union for further comment.