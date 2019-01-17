Ex-wife of man accused of attacking Spokane Police: "Thank God those officers didn't use deadly force"

SPOKANE, Wash. - Dramatic moments caught on a Spokane Police body camera. A traffic stop led to a violent confrontation, as a man suddenly attacked officers.

Made even more frightening, the man's three children were in the car watching it all unfold.

It happened Tuesday night when officers pulled Aaron Aamodt over in Hillyard.

Kayla says her ex-husband Aaron, or AJ as he's also known, was acting strangely when he picked up their kids from her Bremerton home. He wouldn't tell her where they were going, which prompted her to call in a missing persons report.

Officers pulled Aaron over in Enumclaw and didn't find anything out of the ordinary, so they let him and the kids continue on their way to Spokane.

Calling him a gentle giant. Kayla says she was shocked when she saw the video and learned what had happened.

"AJ is a good man…and I'm just so heartbroken. Because it's crazy what one day of just one wrong decision can do to somebody," Kayla said.

In court today, Aaron was in front of a judge facing multiple charges. He's now being held on $100,000 bond.

The children are safe and now back home with their mother in Bremerton.

Knowing what a potentially deadly situation this was, Kayla wants to thank police for how they handled everything.

"I'm astonished and so grateful for the officers because this could have gone so much worse, you know? With someone coming towards and attacking an officer. And I'm just, I'm so grateful that they didn't use deadly force to stop him"