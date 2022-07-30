An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for most of the Inland Northwest for this week, beginning Tuesday. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low 100s, with evening lows remaining warm in the upper 60s and 70s.

The warning has been extended again by the National Weather Service (NWS), stating, "Excessive heat warning has been extended out through Monday evening for all areas, except in the valley of the east slopes of the northern Cascades."

There is also an increased fire spread risk over the weekend and into Monday, due to hot and dry temps and wind, with gusts possible up to 25 mph.

Luckily, these winds should help cool things down, and a pattern change is expected Tuesday. A small risk of thunderstorms may affect some areas, but cooler temps should come blowing in!

Last Updated: July 30 at 1:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warns the warm nights will prevent those without air conditioner from cooling their homes naturally, building up heat over the course of the week, and vulnerable populations are at especially high risk for heat-related illnesses.

More than flooding, tornadoes, or cold and winter weather, heat is the number one cause of weather-related deaths and injuries.

Don't sweat it, though! We've put together all the resources you'll need to keep you and your loved ones (and pets!) safe and cool.

Heat-related Sicknesses

Those vulnerable to heat-related sicknesses need to take extra precautions this week. Who is included in that group?

Outdoor workers

Pregnant people

Newborns and babies

Young Children

65 and older

Those with Alzheimer's

The chronically ill

Those with heat sensitivity

However, even those who are not vulnerable can show signs of heat-related sickness. You can learn more about the signs and symptoms HERE.

Most of all, be aware if you or those with you show the following symptoms and immediately get out of the sun and someplace cool:

Heavy sweating

Cramps

Cold, clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Cooling Shelters and Resources

If you're indoors with AC, this heat wave will be a breeze. For those relying on fans, or those without adequate shelter, there is a serious risk as the heat builds up over the week.

Luckily, there are places to go and resources to access, many of them free! Try visiting:

Some communities offer resources to those most in need, as with Cool Spokane. Other volunteer cooling centers and stations are set up to help those most in need. We'll be sure to bring you any updates on other grassroots efforts to keep vulnerable populations safe.

There's also an opportunity for low-income households to receive an AC unit from the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will help pay your utility bill if you're eligible. Those eligible can also apply for a free AC unit capable of cooling a 300-square-foot space. LIHEAP has already distributed thousands of units in the last year.

Pet Safety

It isn't just people—your pets are at risk too! Be aware of what heat exhaustion and heat stroke look like in your furry or feathered friends, and know when to take them to a vet.

Excessive panting

Extreme lethargy

Weakness, staggering, or inability to walk

Increased salivation or thick, sticky saliva

Collapse

Dark red or pale gums

Vomiting and Diarrhea

Increased heart rate

If you're unable to keep your home cooled with AC, consider finding shelter for your pet at a kennel or other shelter. Check these resources!

The pups still need exercise, but be sure to take them out in the early morning, while the temps are still low. Sidewalks and the outside air remain uncomfortably warm for furry friends, even well into the night, so getting out early is imperative. Watch this video for more info!

Washington State University also has very useful tips for livestock health and safety:

Fire Risk

The heat brings an increased risk of fires as well. Much of the Inland Northwest is under burn and fire restrictions. Be sure to check what restrictions are in place before lighting the campfire or firing up the grill.

Burn Restrictions | WA - DNR

Fire Restrictions Finder - Department of Lands (idaho.gov)

Vehicles may also catch or cause fires, sometimes in unexpected ways.