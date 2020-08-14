Excessive heat warning in place Sunday through Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) of Spokane has issued an excessive heat warning starting Sunday and ending on Tuesday.
NWS said hot temperatures throughout the day and overnight will increase the chance for heat related illness, especially for people without access to air conditioners. Heat stress is also possible for livestock and outdoor pets.
NWS said to expect afternoon highs in the mid 90s to low 100s with overnight lows in the 60s to low 70s.
