Daytime highs head right back up into the mid to upper 90's and triple digit territory today. Please take special precautions today, hydrate well, find a space to cool off, know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, never leave the kids or the pets in a vehicle unattended, limit your outdoor time in the middle/hottest part of the day and be sure to check on your neighbors, especially elderly and those that are disabled.
Hot and dry conditions will continue through Tuesday, with daytime highs that will remain well about average in the upper 90's. We are keeping a very close eye on the potential for some isolated thunderstorms in south east Washington and central and southern Idaho through Tuesday evening.
Temperatures will slowly trend down closer to our averages through the end of the week, with daytime highs through the weekend in the upper 80's & low 90's.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.