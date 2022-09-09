SPOKANE, Wash. - Elephant ears, corn dogs, rollercoasters, and farm animals... everything you would need for a fun-packed day is at the Spokane County Interstate Fair!
“I missed it, when the pandemic hit, I was sitting in the chair just itching for it to come back,” a fair-goer said.
After three years, since 2019, the fair is back in full-swing at the Spokane County Fairgrounds.
“We are expecting a very busy and fun fair,” Fair Marketing Director Mary Kae Repp said.
Family and friends of all ages are filling the fairgrounds, with smiles on their faces, relieved to have their favorite summer activity back after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rosemary has been coming to the Spokane County Interstate Fair for nearly 20 years, as long as she has lived in Post Falls.
“First day, always,” Rosemary said.
When asked what her favorite part of the fair was, Rosemary said:
“Everything, the animals, exhibits food.”
Over at a picnic table just a few rows down, Anise is just beginning her fair traditions, as she is only ten years old.
“I love the animals, especially the horses,” said Anise, smiling ear-to-ear. “I love goats, I got to pet baby goats, they were so cute.”
The fairgrounds were full of all kinds of farm animals; from goats, to chickens and rabbits, even pigs on the loose, there was a furry friend for everyone at every turn.
After a long wait, it is clear that Spokanites and folks from neighboring towns have been waiting for the day this beloved fair returned to the region. Sales have gone through the roof!
“Preseason concert tickets are at their highest that they’ve ever been in 15 years for presale, and we’re almost sold out for rodeo as well,” Repp said.
The fair will be right here in our backyard until September 18.
“We’re super excited to be launching the 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair,” Repp said.
And locals could not be more thrilled.
“It’s like a mini vacation!”