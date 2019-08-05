SPOKANE, Wash.- At times, 19-year-old Bryce Thompson was emotional, claiming he didn't know why he killed his girlfriend of eight months, Alyssa Dodd.
"I can't believe I did it," Thompson said. "I wanted to run from the reality. I don't want to run from the reality anymore. I want to face what I did, you know?"
In July, police arrested Thompson in Montana just hours after officers say he killed 20-year-old Alyssa Dodd in Spokane and then skipped town.
Court documents say Thompson was "acting weird" the night before the murder, nervously walking around their home.
That morning he told Dodd's sister not to check on her because she was sick.
When Dodd's sister came home, she pulled back the covers of her sister's bed and found her covered in blood with a plastic bag over her head and duct tape around her neck.
Court documents say Thompson had also originally planned to rob and kill his girlfriend's sister but didn't follow through with the plan.
Instead, detectives say he stole $4,000 from her and then took off in her car with her gun inside.
"I just left everything after I did what I did. You know I killed her and I came to the reality that I killed someone," Thompson said. "I just took the money and fled, and I just wanted to run for my mistake and now I can't. I am ready to rot forever for what I did."
Even as investigators closed in on him that night, he wasn't ready to give in.
"The car just shut down and took off running. I grabbed my bag and took the gun that was in the car," Thompson said. "I don't know why I took the gun, but I took the gun cause I was going to off myself ya know? Because I realized what I did."
When detectives later searched the home Thompson shared with Dodd and her sister, they found a hitch ball mount under Dodd's bed that appeared to have her blood on it.
We asked Thompson in an exclusive jailhouse interview why he did it, and Thompson said, "I don't know why I did it. I've been thinking all this time while I'm locked up, why did I do it. You know I can't tell myself why I did it. Alyssa has never done anything to me. She was the most amazing person in my life. I have no right to do what I did. She never hurt me in any way."
Thompson is in the Spokane County jail on a $1 million dollar bond. His next court date is Aug 13th, 2019.