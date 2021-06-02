Two suspects were arrested related to the deadly shooting in Coeur d'Alene on Memorial Day. The suspects appeared in court Wednesday.
Matthew Holmberg appeared on a fugitive warrant and faces conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
The second suspect, Dennon Fitterer-Usher also appeared on a fugitive warrant, he faces conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and destruction of evidence charges.
Coeur d'Alene Police can't release much information on what happened that lead to the death of 20-year-old Gabe Casper, as this is an active investigation.
But KHQ's Ayanna Likens sat down exclusively with the two suspects to hear their side of the story of what happened that day.
Fitterer-Usher admitted to KHQ that he killed Gabe Casper, he said it was self-defense.
Holmberg told us that he and Fitterer-Usher went to meet with Casper and his friend to sell drugs.
Though Holmberg said, "they had intention of buying drugs, but I had no intention of selling, I didn't have anything on me."
As they pulled up to the location to meet Casper, Holmberg said things took a turn.
"As soon as they got into the car, they put a gun to both of our heads," he said.
Holmberg said he was in the driver's seat, Fitterer-Usher was in the passenger seat, and Casper and his friend got into the back seat and pulled guns on them.
Holmberg said he believes that Casper and his friend were planning on killing him.
KHQ's Ayanna Likens asked him why, in a jailhouse interview, and he said, "I buy drugs and the people I buy drugs from don't want me around anymore."
Both Holmberg and Fitterer-Usher said they had no relationship with either Casper or his friend prior to setting up this meeting on Monday.
Fitterer-Usher said that Casper and his friend shot at him and Holmberg first, so he fired back, killing Casper and striking his friend.
"It was either we were going to get shot or someone else was going to get shot," said Fitterer-Usher.
Holmberg said that after Casper was shot, his friend got out of the car and ran.
He said that he and Fitterer-Usher then drove off, leaving a blood trail from Casper hanging out of their car for more than a mile.
Holmberg said that they drove off because when Casper's friend got out of the car, he didn't know if he was going to start shooting at them.
Fitterer-Usher said he didn't want it to end this way.
"It was more of an instinct for survival, no one goes out planning to shoot anybody," he said.
We have reached out to Casper's family for comment.
This is an ongoing investigation and will update when more information becomes available.