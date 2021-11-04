SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, a Spokane father is in jail tonight after killing a man he said sold his underage daughter into a sex trafficking organization in Seattle.
60-year-old John Eisenman is facing first-degree murder charges and a one-million-dollar bond.
Thousands of dollars were donated to the original GoFundMe, which was taken down, and now there's over $35,000 for John Eisenmann's legal fund on GiveSendGo a Christian crowdfunding site.
KHQ got the chance to speak with his fiancée, Brenda Kross who said she's grateful for all of the support nationwide.
The whole case unraveled two Fridays ago after a man was found inside the trunk of a Honda Accord on Everett Avenue.
Court records identify that body as a missing Western Washington man, 19-year-old Andrew Sorensen.
"All I hear is 'there's a body' and I'm like no there's not," Amber Helmann who was one of the people to find the body said.
However, the story doesn't start October 22. In fact, according to police documents, it was a year ago that the Eisenman family was made aware that their underage daughter had been sold to a sex trafficking organization in Seattle for $1000, by Andrew Sorenson, her boyfriend at the time.
She was rescued October 2020 and then weeks later, last November, court documents say Eisenman found Sorenson in Airway Heights, beat and stabbed him, then left his body in the trunk of that Honda, abandoning it in North Spokane County where it sat for nearly a year.
That is until this October, neighbors say they think someone stole the car, apparently unaware of the body in the trunk, and left the car back in Spokane on E Everett Avenue where it was later found.
Police documents say that car belongs to Brenda Kross, Eisenman's fiancée.
"John... It was something that a lot of men say they would do for their daughter," Kross said.
She said Eisenman, who has no criminal past, has always been a stand-up citizen, worker and father.
"John is a very selfless father very giving, loving, loyal. He is the best father I could have ever had for my children," she said. "I'm very proud of John and I'm blessed to have had him in my life and I want him back home."
The community nationwide and locally even raising thousands for his bond and legal fees. Kross said she's overwhelmed by the support.
"I'm in awe of the support everybody has, all the shares the prayers, donations we are so grateful and I have hope again," she said. "Free Eisenman. Free John."
Again, Eisenman is facing a first-degree murder charge and remains in jail on a 1-million-dollar bond. He's declined our interview requests this week/
We'll continue to cover this case, and will let you know when he will be back in court.