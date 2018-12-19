SPOKANE, Wash. - A Post Falls adult film actress has been charged with attempted murder for hire
According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, 31-year-old Katrina Danforth was arrested Wednesday morning at the Spokane International Airport on charges that she tried to hire someone to kill a person.
According to Federal court documents obtained by KHQ, Danforth was booked into the Spokane County Jail on a federal hold from an indictment handed down on Tuesday from the U.S. District Court of Idaho.
According to court documents, Danforth is charged with five counts of using interstate commerce in the "commission of murder for hire."
Four of the charges listed for Danforth stem from her alleged use of a telephone and one count relates to her use of the mail in an attempt to hire a person to kill a victim only identified as R.H. in court documents.
Danforth could face up to ten years in prison with a fine of $250,000 for each offense. She will be back in court on Friday for a detention hearing.
Calls to the U.S. District Attorney's Office were not immediately returned.