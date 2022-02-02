SPOKANE, Wash. - Jonathan Bingle has been a city council member for just about a month. The first three weeks were quiet. But in the last week he's made headline news across not just in Spokane, but across the region, and even the country.
Bingle told KHQ's Stephanie Vigil that he put out a statement last week, saying he would no longer be wearing a mask, in response to a line of inquiry from a Spokesman-Review reporter. The statement was supposed to stand on its own, and answer any questions that reporters had, before they had a chance to ask them. The statement had the opposite effect.
Since that statement, calling masks unproven and mandates authoritarian, Bingle has been censured, asked to stay out of City Hall, lost contracts for his personal business, and has had his family physically threatened. "We did get a message saying 'I hope your kids get COVID and die.' And that was really hard to hear. I mean they don't know me and my wife, they don't know our story, what we struggled with."
But Bingle says despite some negativity, the support from people has been overwhelming. "4 to 1 the messages we've received are positive."
Bingle sat down with Stephanie Wednesday morning. She asked him why he was doing this. "Well because it's been 700 days of emergency powers granted to the governor and some people are saying that's too long," Bingle said. "It's not about the masks, it's about the overarching theme of you're telling us what to do."
Bingle says he hears a lot of people both on Spokane's city council and on the state legislature pushing for mandates, but he knows that's not everyone's view. "I see those people well represented. What I don't see is people who don't want the mandates represented. I'm trying to give a voice to those who don't want the mandates."
Bingle says that as it stands right now, he's been formally censured by the city council, "a public slap on the wrist" he called it. He says that as of right now he will not be going to or working out of City Hall, though he says he had been up to this point. "It was Miss Betsy and me. We were the only two who were at City Hall every day. And the office was empty, there's no one there. That's why when they said they got complaints about me not wearing a mask, I was like: from who?'"
Bingle says he hopes that the spotlight moves off of him, and back onto the issues. "I mean we're doing this interview outside, it's freezing. There are people who are living on the streets right now... that's what we should be talking about."