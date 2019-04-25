KHQ has obtained the controversial chat logs involving Rep. Matt Shea and three other men, which shows the group chat was originally titled, ‘Бѣлое движеніе/Белое движение.’

The title is in Russian, but when translated into English means “The White Movement.”

The conversation was provided by two Shea insiders, who wish to remain anonymous.

According to Gonzaga Professor/History Department Chair Kevin O’Connor, The White Movement, also known as the White Armies, is “anti-Semitic in nature,” but isn’t the same as the white supremacist or power movements.

“The salient feature, I think, of those White Armies is this idea of wanting to resurrect this old Russian Empire, but there’s also this anti-Semitic streak among those White Armies that were notorious for their attacks against Jewish communities in the Ukraine and what had been the Russian empire,” O’Connor said.