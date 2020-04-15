SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward will soon be addressing future plans to reopen the economy with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and is additionally making some big announcements this week to address employment and small business issues in the city.
In an exclusive interview during KHQ's Wake Up Show, Mayor Woodward said she will be speaking with Inslee on Friday regarding reopening the economy. During that conversation, she plans to address eastern Washington's COVID-19 situation in comparison to the west side of the state.
In my live interview this morning @MayorSpokane says she will talk to @GovInslee Friday and ask about having different rules for E. Washington going forward. Will restrictions here ease ? We will know more after their conversation. @KHQLocalNews— Sean Owsley (@KHQSean) April 15, 2020
"We have a different situation here, our COVID response has been quite successful," Woodward said. "We haven't had the numbers, our healthcare system hasn't been overwhelmed with patients, the alternative assessment site that we set up weeks ago has really aided in that. We haven't seen that huge spike, in fact we're starting to level off, we have the last several days."
Woodward is hoping for some flexibility from Inslee on the east side's approach when it comes to getting things back to normal.
"When we start reopening the economy we're not talking about just flipping the switch," Woodward said. "We're talking about small incremental steps that we can take and we have to watch the data as we do that. If we see a spike in cases we got to pull back, we don't want to lose or compromise any of the ground that we have already made."
Mayor Woodward is planning some big announcements this week in regards to economic recovery, starting Wednesday on the 2020 Public Infrastructure season. She says the city plans to spend $70 million on road construction and will add another $10 million in projects to get more people working. Details on some of those projects will be announced at 12:30 Wednesday.
"For every $1 million that we spend on public infrastructure investments, that equals 10-20 very good paying construction jobs, so we're very excited to announce that," Woodward said.
Woodward says the city will also be announcing an additional small business loan program this week. She noted several businesses have had trouble getting approved for loans from the CARES Act or Payment Protection Program, and only a few dozen Spokane County businesses would be impacted by the state's forgivable grants.
"We're going to roll out a new loan program for our small businesses that may not qualify for some of these other options out there, so we can help them get some cash flow," Woodward said. "So that when we are doing a small opening of the economy back up, they can be there to open up their doors, have their employees employed and they can do business again."
