Early Saturday morning Kim Beier got a phone call that every parent dreads, her son, Nate Beier, had been shot.
"She told us it wasn't good, it wasn't good,” Beier said. “I mean kindly, but there is no way you can say, shot in the head, kindly."
A sentence no parent should have to hear, Nate is now on life support still fighting for every breath. It was early Saturday morning, according to court documents Nate was standing outside Lucky’s Irish Pub when shots rang out. Ultimately three people were shot: Tonya Roberts, Katelyn Corigliano, and Nate Beier. Both Beier and Roberts were shot in the head and are now on life support.
A night out in Spokane with friends cut short with the sound of gunfire and screams. It has everyone in Spokane wondering when and where the next shooting may take place.
"I would hate to see Spokane a place where you couldn't be downtown at night and yet it seems like that's what some areas are like,” Beier said.
This shooting, just one of 46 in Spokane this year underscores the need for prevention. But prevention doesn't start or end with just one agency, program, or person. Change takes a village, change the Beier family believes is worth standing up for.
"I think we as citizens, whether you're a parent or a non-parent, need to just support our police and look at what we can do to fight, to not fight, but to bring change," Beier said.
For now the Beier family is holding out hope, and asking everyone in the community for support as their son, their brother, their Nate fights for life.