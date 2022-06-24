EXCLUSIVE: Senator Patty Murray and Senator Maria Cantwell sit down with KHQ's Bradley Warren regarding Roe vs. Wade

SPOKANE, WASH- The Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion which have been in place for 50 years.
Politicians have been sounding off on both sides of the aisle. KHQ’s Bradley Warren spoke exclusively with Washington state’s senate delegation.
Senator Murray:
Senator Murray is Washington state’s senior senator first elected in 1992, she was one of the first leaders to put out a statement early this morning.
“Today, Republicans dragged this country backward by half a century. Republicans ripped away our rights and made this generation the first generation of American women with fewer rights than their mothers. Republicans are forcing women to stay pregnant and give birth when they don’t want to—no matter the circumstances. Republicans are even passing laws to jail women who get abortions and the doctors who provide them,” Murray said via email.
In KHQ’s exclusive sit down the senator said she had a mixed bag of emotions.
“Bradley, this is a day that all of us will remember for far too long,” Murray said, “it is sad, it is infuriated, it is an angry feeling that I have. The weight of so many people's lives are going to be impacted by this decision of the Supreme Court and the feeling of urgency that we have, we have got to go to work.. [we need to elect] pro-choice people we can put into the law of the land protection for women.”
Since this morning’s opinion was released by the Supreme Court many states I’ve already seen access to abortion overturned.
Some say the phrase elections have consequences, early this morning President Joe Biden said this was a victory for the Trump administration as President Trump is the one who appointed most of the justices.
In 2016 many Democrats chose not to vote for Hillary Clinton and in 2020 many Democrats found Joe Biden was the wrong choice, we asked the senator If she believes these elections have consequences.
“I think it's very clear to everybody in this country who cares about the rights of women that have been ripped away today and set us back 50 years, will know that elections matter,” Murray said.
The senator went on to say the only way to address this is with congressional action.
She would like the White House to issue protections for contraceptive and medical abortion access.
“Women [should] be able to make their own healthcare choices depending on their own health situation, your own family situation, with their faith, with their doctor, they should not have these decisions made by politicians.”
Senator Cantwell:
Senator Maria Cantwell currently serves as a junior senator from the state of Washington it was first elected in 2001.
“This is a sad and tragic day in America. Millions of Americans are losing their rights to control their own bodies and their own healthcare," Cantwell said via release early this morning.
In KHQ’s exclusive sit down the senator said it had been a busy morning.
She started the interview by saying this was a shock wave, pointing out that she was in Spokane recently and spoke with people who are concerned about access to reproductive healthcare, adding that this is government intrusion into healthcare.
“No one wants the government to intrude on any aspect of their personal life,” Cantwell said, “in this case, the government is trying to intrude in saying what a woman can do and making her own healthcare decisions.”
Cantwell said one of her significant concerns from this morning is how the court now is playing with laws that have been guaranteed as rights to people for decades.
We asked Cantwell a similar question that was asked to her counterpart Senator Patty Murray if elections have consequences.
“I think this is an issue where 50 years of mainstream Americans have said they value this right to privacy for people to decide their own healthcare decisions… they don’t want the government intrusion,” Cantwell said, “so now the fact that the Supreme Court is overturning some thing…. people believed it was settled law.”
Both Senator Cantwell and Senator Murray were asked the same question:
Some people don’t agree with you, what do you say to them-
“I think these are personal decisions, and the thing is done we want the government to decide,” Cantwell said, “So for 50 years they were left out of the equation [the government] and the decision was left up to the individual woman, family, and her doctor and now these justices are overturning that right, these are things that the public has come to count on and thought that these justices that sought nomination we thought that they also thought it was settled law --- so I would say to the individuals who disagree, you have a right to carry out your views but not infringe on the rights of other people.”
“I think what’s important to remember on this as we live in a country that respects other people’s rights,” Murray said, “and that has been taken away today.”
Both senators agreed that this decision opens the door for the potential overruling of other cases which they say should alarm all Americans.
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers:
McMorris Rodgers did not speak directly with KHQ but did send a statement early in the morning.
“This is one of the most momentous days in American history for the dignity and sanctity of every human life. This is just the beginning of a new era to define the human rights issue of our generation and provide care, hope, and support for moms and their children at every stage of their lives.
“Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats want an extreme and discriminatory pro-abortion agenda to be the law of the land. Their Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act nationalizes abortions for all nine months, making America just as radical as China and North Korea. It legalizes discriminatory abortions at any stage based on a baby’s sex, race, and disability, including Down syndrome. It also overrides state laws that protect women from coercion. No part of this agenda celebrates the dignity, value, or potential of human life. Yet, nearly every Democrat in Congress is on the record for it.
“The Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act, which is more radical than Roe, must be stopped by a movement united behind our unalienable, God-given rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all. Every life is worth living. May this remain the moral bedrock that guides us and our great nation.”
In response:
Senator Murray who is the Chair of the HELP Committee will hold a hearing on July 13th on the impact of the Dobbs decision and access to abortion and other reproductive services, including the effect restrictions will have on maternal mortality and health care in the United States.
