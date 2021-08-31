SPOKANE, Wash.- Two Deer Park friends reached out to KHQ after a video began circulating that they said showed a group of their classmates beating a homeless person at the abandoned Shopko in North Spokane.
We showed this video to the Spokane Police Department, and after reviewing it they said they're taking it very seriously. Now the case has been assigned to a major crimes detective and SPD is actively investigating. SPD says major crimes is investigating because there appears to be a "violent assault against a person with a weapon." SPD told us their priority right now is to find the victim. SPD also say they have a list of the names of the suspects in the video.
According to the people who sent us this video, this happened Friday night. But police weren't alerted until Sunday.
KHQ has been trying to find the alleged victim but have not been able to locate the person who appeared to be attacked in the video.