SPOKANE, Wash. - Sunday night went from peaceful protests about the death of a black man in police custody, to riots and looting, with many of the original protesters working to stop the violence.
In the midst of Sunday night's chaos, KHQ's Help Me Hayley received a video from a viewer that appears to show a man lighting a Molotov Cocktail, a type of crude bomb used by rioters. The video cuts out as he lights fire to the device, but the viewer says the man throws it toward police.
KHQ exclusively reported the story Monday as multiple agencies were looking for that man, but did not know who he was. According to investigators, an Idaho law enforcement officer was among the many thousands who saw our story and recognized him as Gene Gallagher. Social media comments on our story also identified the man as Gene Gallagher. Spokane police officers moved in and arrested him Monday night. Gallagher was charged with Possessing an Incendiary Device (a device designed to cause fires), 2nd Degree Assault, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
We are working to find more information so check back for updates.
