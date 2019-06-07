SPOKANE, Wash.- The chase for a purse snatcher on Wednesday night ended after the suspect allegedly pointed a gun out the window and shot at witnesses.
On Wednesday night Justin Rodriguez witnessed something in a south hill Albertson's parking lot that immediately made him give chase.
"I heard her start yelling. I ran over halfway to her, and she said the guy just stole her purse, and I saw him take off in a PT Cruiser, "Justin told KHQ.
He didn't want to let a purse snatcher get away. So he jumped into his car and went after them. As they left the parking lot, he followed them out onto 57th Avenue.
"I ended up chasing them down towards the church and then lost them for a minute because they did a u-turn in front of me. I ended up finding them in the houses behind on the left side of 57th and caught them. He came up down to the tanning salon over there, and I pulled up behind him, and that's when he got out of the car. He came up to my car with the pistol aimed at my car. That's when we threw it into reverse," recalled Justin.
During their chase, Justin says the robber threw the purse out of the passenger side window. He was able to grab it off the road while driving because his car is right-hand drive.
But that was only the beginning as his life flashed before his eyes.
"He then started shooting outside the window. We went back around, and then he shot a whole time of five times two times up here and three times down on 47th," said Justin.
Even after the gunshots, he kept chasing the PT Cruiser on the south hill but eventually stopped. The sheriff's office made a map showing the whole route. The chase ended when another witness stopped following the PT Cruiser around 49th and Crestline.
Out of all the place's in Spokane Justin say's the south hill is the last place he thought this would happen.
"This neighborhood isn't something that you would see something like this at all."
if you have any information regarding this theft, you're asked to call Crime Check (509) 456-2233.