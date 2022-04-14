"He found it in the far, right back corner behind a trash can," Liberty Lake resident Anthony Guastella casually mentioned on the short walk from his front yard to his garage.
The 'it" Guastella is referring to is a hook which now sits almost insignificantly on a shelf in his garage.
"That's the hook," Guastella says as he holds it.
It's a hook that doesn't serve much of a purpose anymore, besides healing.
"When you see that hook now, what do you think," I asked Anthony.
He pauses for a second, a slight smirk comes across his face, "You know I have a couple of contractor friends and they're like, 'Oh, you need to have like an anchor hook in there', and I'm like 'Yeah, now you tell me'", Anthony jokes. "I don't know that I'm gonna frame it or anything."
In December 2020, with the gyms shuttered due to COVID, Anthony was going through what had become a normal routine for him, working out in his garage before dinner, but unbeknownst to Anthony, right above where he was doing a lat pull-down exercise, was that little hook.
And that hook could hold no more and violently came loose.
"I really didn't feel pain," Anthony said of his initial reaction. "It (the hook) must've hit me pretty hard because it cracked my skull."
Anthony found himself conscious, yet unable to move.
"I lost all motor function on the left side of my body," Anthony recalled. "I was trying to get my bearings and I heard liquid. Then I looked up and saw the blood flowing."
In the moment, still unsure what exactly had happened, Anthony called for his wife, who called 911.
"I told her what I was doing and she said, 'Well, the hook isn't there anymore'."
Anthony spent nine days in Sacred Heart, which included a tube inserted into his skull to drain the fluid build-up, followed by major surgery.
"Traumatic brain injuries are very different for people," Brain Injury Program Medical Director at St. Luke's Rehabilitation Institute Dr. Frank Jackson said. "He had complete weakness on the left side of his body. Initially he was unable to move his left arm and his left leg."
Dr. Jackson and his team laid out the therapeutic blueprints for Anthony's recovery.
"He was an energetic person and that really helped fuel his recovery," Dr. Jackson said.
After 18 days at St. Luke's, Anthony was released to continue his long road to recovery. It was a trip, like any journey, needed to begin with a single step.
"I was just determined to walk again," Anthony said.
In that determination, Anthony found an old friend.
"Exercise got me into this, exercise is going to get me out of it," Anthony said, laying out the motto of his recovery.
At the end of March, fittingly Brain injury awareness month and 15 months after his potentially life-altering injury, Anthony had his last physical therapy session.
"I'm pretty much back to full strength," Anthony grinned. "I had a little graduation party. They (his physical therapists_ made me a little cap and gown and it said 'PT Graduate' with streamers."
While the majority of Anthony's workouts happen at the gym these days, you can still find him in his garage on occasion - back on the horse, so to speak - and in the background is that hook.
"That was not going to determine how I was going to live the rest of my life," Anthony said.
A measly hook, whose purpose now is perspective.
"I leave it there as a reminder not to take anything for granted," Anthony said.
The Brain Injury Association of America says every 9 seconds someone in the United States sustains a brain injury with 3.6 million people sustaining an Acquired brain injury every year, and at least 2.8 million sustain a traumatic brain injury.
"People with brain injuries are often described as being 'the walking wounded'," Dr. Jackson said. "Often their physical function can be spared or recovered and they're able to walk around, but their cognition or their thinking is lagging and it's those silent symptoms of things like judgement or memory that can really impact people's lives and professions."
The BIA estimates at least 5.3 million Americans, 1 in every 60 people, live with a traumatic brain injury-related disability.
Dr. Jackson and the BIA both agree the leading cause of traumatic brain injuries - by far - are falls, which is why Dr. Jackson recommends if you're an older adult who is experiencing falls, please tell someone. Talk to your family or talk to you doctor about what can be done either from a medical or a logistical standpoint.
And if you do fall or hit your head, even if you feel fine, get seen by a medical profession.
"I've seen a lot of folks have subdermal-hematomas, but the idea is that it might take a few days for that blood to accumulate and then they (the patient) might be in real trouble," Dr. Jackson said.