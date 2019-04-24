Exotic bird that killed Florida man set to be auctioned

The rare exotic bird who killed its 75-year-old owner is going up for auction.
The Cassowary is a large, flightless bird with sharp razor like claws. The bird is similar to an emu. It stands up to six-feet tall and can weigh up to 130-pounds.
The bird will be up for auction as a part of its owner's estate. Along with nearly 100 other exotic animals.
The owner fell near the bird's pen and the bird fatally attacked him through the fence.
Buyers must be licensed to legally possess the exotic animals.