UPDATE:
Tuesday afternoon, a man was found bleeding with non-life-threatening injuries near Pines and Valleyway.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, he was transported to the hospital but the man is not cooperating.
Deputies received reports of a disorderly man blocking traffic and also received another report of two men fighting.
Spokane Valley deputies are working to figure out what happened.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - There is heavy police activity at Pines Road and Valleyway Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
Southbound Pines is blocked.
Traffic cameras in the area showed first responders putting a person on a stretcher into an ambulance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.