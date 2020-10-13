Expect delays on Pines and Valleyway due to police activity

UPDATE: 

Tuesday afternoon, a man was found bleeding with non-life-threatening injuries near Pines and Valleyway. 

According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, he was transported to the hospital but the man is not cooperating. 

Deputies received reports of a disorderly man blocking traffic and also received another report of two men fighting. 

Spokane Valley deputies are working to figure out what happened. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - There is heavy police activity at Pines Road and Valleyway Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. 

Southbound Pines is blocked. 

Traffic cameras in the area showed first responders putting a person on a stretcher into an ambulance. 

