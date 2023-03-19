Happy last day of winter, everyone! As we head into the new season, you should expect rain showers to take up most of our Monday.
First off, Saturday we brought the news that we had recorded the warmest day so far in 2023 with a daytime high of 55 degrees. As for Sunday, we topped that by two degrees! Sunday’s high clocked out at 57 degrees – woohoo!
Unfortunately, with a cold front approaching along with the precipitation late Sunday night through early Tuesday morning, temperatures are set to drop back to below average; we are looking at a daytime high of 44 degrees for our first day of Spring.
This rain is looking to be constant throughout our Monday, so be prepared for a wet start to the work week. Grab the rain jackets and umbrellas, if you’d like. Tuesday morning and Friday bring the chance for snow showers across the region as well. At this time, models are not showing significant amounts of snowfall, but that will continue to be monitored. One item of note, Lookout Pass has around a 50% chance to see over six inches of snow by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday we are clear and back to the mid-50s! The first week of Spring is looking to be unsettled, with a few sunny days mixed in.