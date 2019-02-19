Expert: Snow falling down causes stress to go up

Is it harder to stay cool in the cold?
Last week, law enforcement responded to three violent interactions spurred by snow, all in the span of three, straight days:
- Feb. 13: An armed Spokane County man climbs onto a plow, screams obscenities and attempts to rip open the door. The plow driver claims the resident was upset after a berm was created in his driveway.
- Feb. 14: A Spokane resident warns a plow driver not to create a berm in his driveway and threatens to grab his firearm.
- Feb. 15: Spokane man arrested for beating and hospitalizing his neighbor after an argument about a snowblower, and where the snow was being placed
Rick Sapone, the Education Program Director of the Fulcrum Institute's Dispute Resolution Center, said snowfall adds onto a "a multitude of other factors" to cause abnormally high levels of stress.
"It just stacks up. A lot of people bottle things up and when they bottle up stress, some trigger will set it off and there's tons of triggers. It might be the snow plow: "Oh my gosh, I just finished the driveway and here comes the snow plow. You've got to be kidding me.' Boom. They explode," Sapone said.
Sapone said two tools can come in handy during stressful moments:
- Take a timeout: "Like you give your kids: take a timeout, walk away from the shovel for 20 minutes. You come back the snow's still going to be there, but a lot of times, it diffuses you," Sapone said.
- Cool down, physically: "When we're angry, we get red. People's heads get red, their ears turn red: our body temperatures are rising. Take your hat off, open your coat up, and cool down. It takes a lot of wind out of your sails," Sapone said.
"Combine that (cooling down, physically) with a timeout and, usually, you mellow back out to the point where you don't want to act out irrationally or violently," he said.
"We don't communicate, we just act. We react. So, I can completely sympathize: I've been stressed out to the point, where, 'Oh my gosh, here comes the snow plow again.' Or, 'What's going on? That neighbor is driving me crazy!' But I would've had those tools before, to literally take a timeout, walk away,and think, 'I probably would've acted a little better," Sapone said.