SPOKANE, Wash. - January is known as the most depressing month of the year, it's called seasonal affective disorder (SAD), and it impacts nearly everyone this time of year.
As you look outside on a January day in Spokane, the sky is grey, the sun is not shining through the clouds.
What you probably don't realize is the gloominess in the sky is actually affecting your mental health.
"As we lose daylight this time of year, from October to March many people experience depression," said Dr. Craig Lammers, a Clinical Psychologist at Multicare.
Dr. Lammers said people who suffer from depression even in the summer months, experience severe depression in the winter months, but even those who don't have depression, feel the winter blues.
But, why?
"The less daylight we have, the less serotonin there is in the brain," said Dr. Lammers.
Dr. Lammers said some of the ways to help cope with it, are taking a vitamin D supplement, exercising, or using a light therapy lamp to produce more serotonin.
He added that while it may feel like this time of year lasts forever, he says we start to see seasonal depression ween off in March.
"We start to see signs of flowers budding, more daylight, the sky's clear, it's a natural uplift for people," Dr. Lammers said.