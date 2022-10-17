SPOKANE, Wash. - Crashes between wildlife and cars can be a common occurrence in the Inland Northwest.
According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at least 5,000 collisions involving deer are reported each year, and 200 with elk. Those are only the crashes that are reported, usually due to property damage or injury–or both.
Staci Lehman with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said these kinds of crashes usually occur around dawn or dusk, and often in the spring, but especially in the fall because of the rut–or the deer mating season.
"They're much more paying attention to what other deer are doing than cars," Lehman said.
Data provided by Washington State Patrol (WSP) shows they've seen 154 deer-car crashes in Spokane County in their jurisdiction from the beginning of 2022 through October 17, nine of those with injuries. That number in Stevens County is 85, two of those with injuries.
"That's a rather high number," said WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell. "That's attributed to what the Inland Northwest has to offer, with this wildlife and people. We have to understand that we're living together, and do the best that we can when we're driving around these areas."
Lehman said if you see a deer run across the road, don't automatically think you're good to continue on.
"At that point you still need to pay attention," Lehman said. "Nine times out of 10 another deer will follow, it's very common."
Mike Shelton with J & A Body and Fender said he sees deer crashes all year long, and they can do some serious damage.
"If you get lucky and it's just a bumper or maybe a broken headlight, [it'll cost] maybe a couple of thousand," Shelton said. "I've seen a lot of deer hits that turn out to be $9,000, $10,000 or more."
Plus, those repairs can take a while.
"It's not unusual from the time when we write the estimate to the time the car actually comes in for it to be a couple of months," Shelton said.
So how can drivers be safer on the road and avoid a costly repair, or worse? Lehman said sometimes, it's better not to.
"Because you might do more damage or hurt yourself worse if you try to avoid it, by crashing into a guard rail or off the road, or something like that," Lehman said.
"There's little time to avoid it," said Sgt. Riddell. "The best rule of thumb is to try and do controlled braking, slow down and safely pull to the shoulder."
Also, keep an eye out for those strategically placed deer crossing signs drivers might see on the side of the road.
"Those are attributed to actual collision data in that area that we've gathered in partnership with WSDOT," Sgt. Riddell said. "When you see those caution signs, those should be those areas where you are more alert, watching ahead and maybe slowing down a little bit."
Another piece of advice from Sgt. Riddell: "If you're in the clear, steer towards the rear of the deer."
Simply put, if a driver has enough space around their car–like an empty lane or a shoulder–and they want to try and avoid a collision, they should quite literally steer towards the rear of the deer. Sgt. Riddell said oftentimes deer cross the road in a straight line, and if a driver steers behind them, they're less likely to collide.
