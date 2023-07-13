SPOKANE, Wash. -- Experts at the National Weather Service (NWS) report that there is a decent chance of seeing the Aurora Borelias, commonly referred to as the Northern Lights, in the Inland Northwest. However, it will likely be on Friday.
“There’s a chance we can see the Northern Lights…the Aurora Borealis… The better chance will be…Friday night… We do have increased Solar Weather that’s going on," Charlotte Dewey, the lead forecaster at NWS Spokane, said.
If the Aurora Borealis occured, it is still not a strong geometric storm.
“It’s not a real significant space weather event. We’re nearing Solar Maximum, which is the time period where we see more of these solar events… a lot more of these… Northern Lights… Geomagnetic events...But this one in-particular, it’s not a very strong solar storm, so it’s not expected to send the Aurora as far south as we’ve seen in the past couple years," Dewey said.
Dewey told NonStop Local that because the phenomena called "solar maximum" is approaching, it means there may be more events like this that are even stronger.
"If the Aurora turns out to be a bust...and... we don't get to see anything... there's still other really cool things in the sky," Paul Yost, the President of the Spokane Astronomical Society, said.
The Spokane Astronomical Society is one of the oldest amateur astronomy clubs in the U.S. and was founded in the 1930s.
Yost has been fascinated with astronomy since he was young, when his father introduced him to the subject.
“He took me out… talked to me about the stars… a little bit," Yost said.
For viewing the Northern Lights, Dewey recommends going anywhere far north-- or as close to Canada as possible to try to see the Northern Lights.
Some location recommendations from Dewey include anywhere north of Deer Park, west of Reardon, Priest Lake or close to Canada.
Both Dewey and Yost recommend Fishtrap Lake for a Aurora-viewing location.
“I would highly recommend Fistrap viewing sight. It’s out to the West of town… past Cheney...That’s the only place in Spokane I’ve seen Aurora," Yost said.
Both agree that it is unlikely to see Aurora in Spokane and recommend finding a dark location outside of any light pollution.