SPOKANE, Wash. - A tragic weekend on the Spokane River as a 14-year-old boy drowned in the river at Corbin Park in Post Falls, and a 20-year-old man was resuscitated after being pulled out of the Spokane River.
The Spokane River is a staple to this city, during the summer hundreds of people cool off, fish, or float in the river. But the fun can turn on a dime and if you're not wearing a life jacket it could be a matter of life or death.
Melody Wright’s son, Ukiah Wright, drowned in the Spokane River in June.
“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t sit and cry still,” Wright said. “I don’t think until I go, its ever going to stop.”
Wright said her son went into the Spokane river to get ball someone lost and never came back.
“When I found out he was gone it was like I died too,” Wright said. “And they just forgot to bury me right along with him.”
Ukiah, added to the tragic list of names of those who drowned, a list that continues to grow.
“It seems in the last two to three weeks once the water really started to subside the flow decreased we have seen a huge increase in calls for service especially on the Spokane River,” said Jeff Ebel, Marine Enforcement Coordinator for the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
Ebel said, while water levels have dropped since June the river is still dangerously cold…
“And if you’re in that water for any amount of time you’re going to lose dexterity and you’re going to lose your ability to swim,” Ebel said.
Which makes a life jacket one of the most valuable tools there is.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly 4,000 people drowned in the US each year between 2010 and 2019, 86% of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.
“No matter your level of experience you should be wearing a personal floatation device or a life jacket,” said Jon Wilmot, Master River Guide & Owner of Flow Adventures. “I’ve taken my fair share of swims, big swims and little swims but I've done them all in my life jacket.”
On top of wearing a life jacket, Spokane Riverkeeper Jerry White Jr. said a healthy respect for the river and education can save your life.
“The river can be a lot of fun to recreate on but just like getting out on our roadways and driving one has to be aware of the hazards and one has to be educated,” White said.
Still, for a parent like Melody Wright, news of more accidents on the river is crushing.
“Anytime I read about it or hear something about the river, my heart breaks for everyone around me because I know how devastating the loss is by losing my son,” Wright said.