Hand sanitizer is flying off the shelves as anxiety surrounding COVID-19 continues and people are starting to make their own.
According to CNN, experts are warning people against the idea because if made incorrectly, it can be very dangerous.
Recipes for hand sanitizer are popping up online showing how-to's and even the World Health Organization has an official guide but their guide is meant for people who do not have access to clean water.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, for sanitizers to be effective, they must be at least 60 percent alcohol.
The CDC said the best way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is by washing your hands with soap and water.
