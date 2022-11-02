Spokane county has sent out more than 350,000 ballots and every single one that comes back has to go through the rigorous signature confirmation system in order for your vote to count.  

SPOKANE, Wash. - With the general election next week, now is the time to fill out your ballot if you live in Washington state.
 
Spokane county has sent out more than 350,000 ballots and every single one that comes back has to go through the rigorous signature confirmation system in order for your vote to count.  
 
If your signature doesn't match what's on file, your ballot gets challenged and there's a process to rectify it.
 
The county elections office will do everything they can to reach out to you which is why it's helpful for you to put your phone number on the envelope your ballot goes in.
 
If they can't confirm it's you, your vote may not get counted.
  
According to a Washington State Auditor's report released in February 2020, nearly 24 thousand votes were rejected in 2020 because of mismatched signatures.
 
The problem is, it disproportionately impacts younger voters and voters of color.
 
If your signature doesn't match the one that's on file, it's flagged, and tossed if election officials can't confirm that the right person signed it.
 
Washington's signature matching process is more rigorous than most. Rejecting mail-in ballots at a rate more than twice as high as the national average, according to a report from MIT.
 
"Unlike other states that may not verify signatures at all, literally anything that comes into them, they count. If you're in Washington we would find that unacceptable," Vicky Dalton, the Spokane County Auditor said.
 
She said only about 1.5% percent of ballots returned in Spokane County have missing or mismatched signatures .
 
"Nearly 1 percent will be cured," she said.
 
Middle of the pack compared to other counties listed in the state auditor report. However, also in the report, inconsistencies among young voters, first-time voters, and voters of colors.
 
With young voters almost three times as likely to have their ballots rejected. First time voters, 5 times more likely to get challenged... and black voters were challenged 4 times more than white voters.
 
"They're signatures change the marks that they make change from the time they are 18 to the time they are 28, 30," she said.
 
Blaine Garvin, a political science professor at Gonzaga, who specializes in elections, isn't surprised by these numbers.
 
"There are 2 ways in which votes get suppressed. One is unintentional, I gather that's what is happening with these signatures, no one set out to disenfranchise young voters for some reason it happened. And then there are more intentional efforts to do that, usually politically motivated," he said.
 
He said while implicit bias isn't seen in elections as much today as say 50 years ago there could still be bias.
 
But Dalton said this scrutiny helps protect from fraud.
 
"We have stopped that fraudulent ballot from being counted," Dalton said.
 
It's important to note, election workers are trained by Washington State Patrol document experts and the auditor report did not find any examples of discrimination in how election workers identified mismatched signatures, but that doesn't mean bias doesn't exist.
   
If you live in Washington, make sure you drop your ballot in the mail or in a ballot drop box up until 8 p.m on election night, November 8th.
 
In Idaho, you can head to the polls that day.
 
If you've already voted and you'd like to track your ballot, you can do that now. Just go to Vote.Wa.Gov. It usually takes between three to five business days for your ballot to be posted.
 
When your ballot is marked as "Sent" that means the county is waiting to get it. When it's "Received" that means the county has it and it's waiting for a signature review.
 
Once it's "Accepted" that means your signature has been approved, your vote has been counted, and you've been marked as a voter for the election.

