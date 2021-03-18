An explosion in the center of St. Charles Elementary School in Spokane led to a massive scene and extensive damage.
School has been canceled for the day.
It happened early Thursday morning in Spokane.
A priest living in the dormitory of the school was able to get out unharmed, and no one was hurt.
Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading into the church, but there was major damage to the side of the school.
N. Alberta Street was completely blocked in both directions.
This is a developing story.