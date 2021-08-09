SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after some kind of device detonated directly in front of a family's door around midnight Monday morning. The case is being investigated by Spokane Police as an arson. They canvassed the neighborhood near Cincinnati and East Sitka looking for witnesses or video that may have captured whoever did this.
Hannah Ulrich says her two young children were sleeping just feet from the explosion. It left a charred hole in their welcome mat and also left several dents in their door.
"We woke up to all of our picture frames falling off the walls from the boom," Hannah said. "We immediately ran to look outside but heard nothing and saw no one besides concerned neighbors."
They assumed it was maybe someone lighting off fireworks or a tree falling, possibly even a car backfiring. An initial look that night didn't provide any clues about what caused the boom. It wasn't until morning that the family discovered whatever it was, had been placed by their front door.
"I came out and could smell the burning of it still," she said. "There's a big hole in our welcome mat. It was some kind of explosive. There are some pieces of cardboard, but no actual sign of whatever it came out of. Maybe they came back to take that part. I don't know."
All she does know is whoever did this was incredibly bold.
"This could be very serious if someone did this to us on purpose," she said. "We don't know. It's very scary."
Hannah wrote to our Help Me Hayley early Monday in hopes that maybe someone else in the neighborhood has information that can help police get to the bottom of this.
If you can help in any way, please call crime check and reference report #2021-20134893.