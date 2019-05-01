Update:
MOSCOW, Idaho - An explosive device found in the front yard of a Moscow home has been rendered safe.
Authorities say the small explosive device was possibly a pipe bomb. It was found and rendered safe by the Spokane bomb squad Wednesday.
Moscow police are now investigating the incident.
Previous Coverage:
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Spokane bomb squad has arrived at the scene where a possible explosive devise was found in the front yard of a Moscow home.
There is still a heavy police and fire presence at the scene.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Previous Coverage:
The Spokane Bomb Squad is on its way to Moscow to help with the situation.
Previous Coverage:
MOSCOW - The Moscow Police and Fire department are investigating a suspected explosive device near the 400 block of north Almon Street. They have asked residents to stay clear of the area for the time being.
KHQ is working on gathering more information and will have updates when available.
Moscow Police and Fire are responding to the 400 block of north Almon Street to investigate a suspected explosive device. Residents are requested to stay clear of the area. Additional details will be shared as they become available.— City of Moscow Idaho (@CityofMoscowId) May 1, 2019