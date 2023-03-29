MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A massive fire Tuesday night caused extensive damage to the Basic American Foods plant in Moses Lake. The cause is still under investigation.
Grant County Fire District 5 (GCFD5) crews responded a commercial fire call on March 28, just after 8:00 p.m. Reports of smoke seen from the second and third floor windows prompted them to call in additional help from Moses Lake Fire Department (MLFD), which sent a ladder truck to help with suppression efforts.
Additionally, Grant County American Medical Response also responded to the scene. According to Columbia Basin Herald, who spoke with GCFD5 Fire Chief Bob Horst, no injuries were reported, but paramedics remained at the scene on stand-by.
Horst told the Herald the fire appeared to have started near the pre-driers, which help heat the building in cold weather. However the exact cause will be determined after investigation by the Fire Marshal later in the day on Wednesday.
Crews remained at the scene, conducting overhaul and checking to ensure the fire didn't extend to other parts of the building. GCFD5 reported damage to the building from both fire and water was extensive.
According the Herald, Horst said efforts to extinguish the fire was delayed to an issue with electricity, as shutting off the power would also turn off the source keeping the water pumps powered.
The full extent of the damage is still being assessed. Residents in the area are asked to avoid the area until further notice.