Spokane Police are investigating threats to Ferris High School after they were made over Snapchat on Saturday.
According to multiple Ferris High School parents, a call went out Sunday evening about the incident.
According to Officer Rich Plunkett, police talked to those involved but have not taken into into custody due to not having any probable cause.
There will be extra police at Ferris High School for school on Monday
