Road Work

RITZVILLE, Wash. - If you are planning to travel on I-90 in Ritzville, the Washington State Department of Transportation said expect delays.

WSDOT said extreme heat is causing extended lane closures in both directions of I-90 east of Ritzville. 

A single lane closure needs to remain in the work zone for additional cooling time for the newly paved asphalt. The additional curing and cooling time for the pavement will keep the new asphalt from rutting caused by heavy truck loads.

