OLYMPIA, Wash.— Dangerously hot conditions are predicted to hit Western Washington, as stated by the National Weather Service.
High temperatures in the 90s and past 100 degrees are forecasted in some areas. National Weather Service encourages people to plan and take precautions to stay cool and safe outdoors and at home.
According to a news release from the Washington Department of Health, many Washingtonians do not have air conditioning in their homes, making staying cool challenging. This heat affects all, especially those with health conditions, the elderly, and infants.
Cooling centers will be set up across the state and are free to the public during heat events. There are also recommendations for dealing with the heat safely.
- Stay indoors and in air-conditioned environments as much as possible.
- Close windows and shades during daylight hours to keep your home cool.
- Stay hydrated by drinking non-alcoholic fluids throughout the day.
- Take frequent breaks when working outdoors and wear wide-brimmed hats, light-colored, loose-fitting clothes, and sunscreen to protect your skin from sunburn.
- Do not rely on a fan as your only cooling source. These electric fans do not prevent heat-related illnesses when temperatures are very hot.
- Avoid extreme temperature changes. Rivers and Lakes are still cold this time of year, and jumping into cold open water can result in shock, arrhythmias, and drowning. Cold showers and hot body temperatures can cause hypothermia, especially for elders and children.
- Check restrictions or warnings in your area.
- Check on your friends, family, and neighbors before bedtime. Assist those who are vulnerable or at higher risk.
If there are noticeable symptoms of heat illness (dizziness, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps), act immediately. Those feeling symptoms should find a colder location to rest for a few minutes and seek medical attention immediately if there is no change in symptoms.
“Stay safe and healthy during hot weather. Know the signs of heat-related illness and the simple things you can do, like drinking lots of fluids and knowing where to find cooling spaces, to reduce your risk,” said Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez.
Prolonged exposure to high heat with symptoms ranging from dizziness, weakness, and nausea to lack of coordination, according to SRHD. These symptoms could turn into heat stroke, which is life-threatening and requires immediate medical help.
SRHD has provided resources to learn more about the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and how to treat it.