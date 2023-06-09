SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash near the intersection of east Holland Ave. and north Newport Hwy. has blocked multiple lanes of traffic.
At least two southbound lanes are blocked, and Holland is fully blocked while emergency crews are on the scene. Spokane Fire Department confirmed it is an extrication response.
The details of the crash, including number of involved vehicles and injuries, is not known at this time.
Drivers should plan for detours and avoid the area if possible. Anyone driving by should be aware of first responders on scene.