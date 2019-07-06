Eyedrops and ointments are recalled due to sterility concerns

Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. recalled several of its eye drops and ointments due to sterility concerns on Wednesday.
The company said in a statement that they voluntarily recalled the products due to “management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility.”
The company said it has notified Walgreens, Perrigo and Walmant about the recall.
The product recall includes mostly Equate branded products. A full list can be found here.