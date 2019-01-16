SEATTLE (AP) - The Washington Secretary of State's Office says an initiative that would cut car tabs to $30 will go to the Legislature for consideration.
Secretary of State Kim Wyman's spokesman Erich Ebel said Tuesday that Initiative 976 brought by anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman was certified after collecting enough signatures.
The Legislature will decide whether to approve the lower vehicle registration and renewal fee as written in the initiative, but if it declines, the initiative would go to voters in November 2019.
The Legislature also could write an alternative and put that on the ballot along with Eyman's initiative.
The measure would stifle Sound Transit, which relies on car-tab taxes to fund light rail and bus service expansion throughout the Puget Sound region.
It also would deal a blow to over 60 cities and towns that charge additional vehicle-registration fees to fund transportation projects.
