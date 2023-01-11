UPDATE 5:55 AM:
From the FAA: Air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the United States following an overnight outage to the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system that provides safety information to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted.
UPDATE 5:17 AM: The FAA says via email that it is making progress in restoring its Notice to Air Missions system following an overnight outage.
The FAA says they expect departures to resume at other airports at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.
President Biden has spoke to @SecretaryPete: "They don't know what the cause of it is, they expect in a couple of hours they'll have a good sense of what caused it."- POTUS. The White House has confirmed this was not a cyber attack. https://t.co/yGqCtdwo0J— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) January 11, 2023
UPDATE 5:08 AM: According to the White House Press Secretary, the president has been briefed and says this is not a cyber attack.
"The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates."- Karine Jean-Pierre.
"I just spoke with Buttigieg. They don't know what the cause is. But I was on the phone with him. I told them to report directly to me when they find out. Aircraft can still land safely, just not take off right now. They don't know what the cause of it is, they expect in a couple of hours they'll have a good sense of what caused it and will respond at that time."- President Biden.
UPDATE 4:20:
A statement from the FAA reads that all flights are down until 9 am:
----
Early Wednesday morning the FAA reported there was an issue with the "Notice to Air Missions System."
That system provides real-time updates and hazard alerts for pilots in the air.
Their first update reads:
“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now.
Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.
We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”
The most recent update at 4 am reads:
“The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.
While some functions are beginning to come back online, National Airspace System operations remain limited.”
According to on the ground reporting from WNBC in New York, at JFK three or four flights had taken off. And that the FAA was rebooting systems.
According to an alert that was filed pertaining to this, there's no timeframe for the resolution.
Locally some flights have been delayed, at this moment flights have not been canceled as we are not yet at take off hour.