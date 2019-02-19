FAA investigates Southwest Airlines over baggage weight discrepancies

Southwest Airlines is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA is conducting the probe of the commercial airline due to reports that they are miscalculating the weight of checked luggage on flights.
The investigation centering on the company's process used to determine the overall weight of baggage stored in the belly of its jets.
Other U.S. airlines including American Airlines and Delta Airlines use scanners to tally up luggage as it gets loaded onto the plane.
However, Southwest relies on its ground crew to manually count the bags.
Some FAA inspectors are going as far to say that one-third of Southwest's nearly 4,000 daily flights have inaccurate weight information and could threaten safety in the event of engine failure or other issues.