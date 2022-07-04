ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Federal Aviation Administration will be tasked with piecing together what led to a deadly plane crash in a field in Adams County Saturday. 

The crash happened between Ritzville and Moses Lake in a field north of the 300 block of W. Lind-Warden Road . Deputies, fire and emergency medical crews responded to reports of a crash. 

The pilot, 38-year-old Gavin Morse of Lind, was pronounced dead on the scene before deputies arrived. 

The pilot's remains were taken from the scene and their family was notified. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!