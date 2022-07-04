ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Federal Aviation Administration will be tasked with piecing together what led to a deadly plane crash in a field in Adams County Saturday.
The crash happened between Ritzville and Moses Lake in a field north of the 300 block of W. Lind-Warden Road . Deputies, fire and emergency medical crews responded to reports of a crash.
The pilot, 38-year-old Gavin Morse of Lind, was pronounced dead on the scene before deputies arrived.
The pilot's remains were taken from the scene and their family was notified.