The head of the Federal Aviation Administration is warning travelers that they will face serious consequences for unruly behavior on aircrafts.
The warning comes after several on-board incidents in the past week involving pro-Trump chanting and refusals to wear masks.
In a statement, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson wrote, "The FAA will pursue strong enforcement action against anyone who endangers the safety of a flight, with penalties ranging from monetary fines to jail time."
According to CNBC, Alaska Airlines banned 14 passengers on a Washington, D.C. flights to Seattle.
According to Alaska Airlines, they were banned for not wearing masks, being rowdy or harassing crew members.
Federal law prohibits you from physically assaulting or threatening to physically assault the crew, and anyone else, on an aircraft. You could be subject to fines of up to $35K and imprisonment for such conduct. https://t.co/eBbu0Ja9i1 #FlySmart pic.twitter.com/YWOcUUAIiW— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 9, 2021
