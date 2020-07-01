An inability to read facial expressions due to face masks is an inconvenience for most people, but it's a serious issue for the deaf and hard of hearing community.
Sandra Carr and Calvin Brown are community advocates through the Washington Advocates of Deaf & Hard of Hearing (WADHH). They demonstrated some of the communication problems caused by a lack of facial expressions through interpreter Caroline Allen. Carr wore a mask while signing.
"[We] want to make sure that everybody knows that we're having a little difficulty communicating... with hearing people in the stores," Allen slowly interpreted. "[We] want to kind of demonstrate the struggle that we have."
Carr said that struggle to be understood makes her feel even more disconnected in an already isolating time.
"When we go out into stores even though we have masks ourselves, to see these masks and people wearing masks, it's just kind of like... It kind of made me feel different because now I can't see the faces anymore," Carr said. "It just kind of makes me feel more disabled."
Carr and Brown said face coverings are important for public safety, but they want the public to know some ways to better communicate with people who are deaf or hard of hearing. One suggestion is to wear a mask with a clear piece of plastic over the mouth area that allows lip reading.
The community advocates also pointed out this order from the Washington State Department of Health. It says you can pull down your mask for a few seconds "when any party to a communication is deaf or hard of hearing and not wearing a face covering is essential to communication." Carr and Brown stressed that six-feet social distancing rules must be maintained, and recommended standing even further apart if possible,
Another tool to help bridge any communication gaps is easily accessible on most cell phones. Carr said the voice-to-text function is simple to use and will transcribe what a person says so the other party can read it. That other person can then voice or type out a response.
Brown hopes those suggestions will help more people connect with the deaf community, but he wants those struggling to remember that they are never truly alone or forgotten.
"I would like to encourage deaf individuals who are isolated and maybe want to chat to just give us a call," Brown signed. "We're here to help. We're here to raise their spirits."
Spokane-based community advocates Brown and Carr can be reached through the WADHH website. A pattern for clear-panel face masks can be found here.
