On Tuesday, Facebook announced they will ban all QAnon accounts from its platform.
According to NBC News, this is an update to a policy Facebook created in August that initially stated they would remove accounts related to QAnon.
“Starting today, we will remove Facebook Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts for representing QAnon. We’re starting to enforce this updated policy today and are removing content accordingly, but this work will take time and will continue in the coming days and weeks,” Facebook wrote in a press release. “Our Dangerous Organizations Operations team will continue to enforce this policy and proactively detect content for removal instead of relying on user reports.”
According to NBC News, QAnon is a conspiracy theory that came from an internet post claiming that high-profile Democrats and Hollywood celebrities are members of a child-eating cabal that is being secretly taken down by President Donald Trump and members of the cabal will be marched to their execution.
