Mark Zuckerberg getting slammed for 'tone-deaf' New Year's message

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is being slammed by critics for what they call a 'tone-deaf' message wrapping up a tumultuous 2018 for Facebook.

In the post, Zuckerberg said he was quote: "Proud of the progress we've made" in addressing Facebook's problems.

People on Facebook and Twitter quickly replied back saying:

"Nothing about selling our data without our consent I see. I guess it's just too deeply ingrained in Facebook's 'DNA'" said one user. Another said, "Too bad u allowed access to users data. No need to put a lock on a door which has already been opened."

Another user said "Here's a New Year's resolution for you Mr. Zuckerberg: Stop insulting our intelligence by referring to Facebook users as "our community." We're your PRODUCT and we now know you made a decision early on to sell us to the highest bidder, consequences be damned."

In 2018, Facebook dealt with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and revelations of data sharing with business partners.

