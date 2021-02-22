Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Washington Palouse, Upper Columbia Basin and Spokane Area. In Idaho, Coeur d'Alene Area and Idaho Palouse. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South or southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph gusting up to 35 mph are expected this afternoon. Winds will increase this evening and become westerly with gusts up to 50 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&