A Facebook post from a local North Idaho bar spreading like wildfire, with hundreds of upset Washingtonians commenting.
The post says that The Corner Bar in Coeur d'Alene will no longer be allowing Washington residents inside their bar.
The Corner Bar wrote on their Facebook page Sunday, "Hello Everyone and Happy Sunday! For the past few weeks Linda, Keith myself and Diane have discussed not (accepting) Washington licenses due to the inconsiderate and rudeness of people that have been through our establishment and our fellow neighbors downtown. In order to help and prevent any more crap and chaos we will not be (accepting) any Washington licenses until further notice. That is as of today Sunday February 21st."
The post was quickly taken down and their Facebook page was disabled.
CDAPD said what the Corner Bar is doing is legal, they said, "As far as any discrimination, there is none. If any establishment set limitations on guests without using race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, sex/gender, or sexual preference as the reason to keep them out, then they can do that."
Coeur d'Alene mayor Steve Widmyer had similar remarks in a statement today.
"The city of a Coeur d'Alene welcomes and loves our visitors from Washington. We do have laws for all citizens and the CDA police department will be diligent in enforcing these laws. As long as businesses follow city laws and ordinances, they are free to conduct business in the manner that they choose."
The Coeur d'Alene city council will be meeting March 2nd to talk about ways they can help the bars control the crowd.
