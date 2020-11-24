MALDEN, Wash. -- For the past seven weeks Facebook has been providing meals and snacks to the Malden community following the Labor Day fires that destroyed 80% of the town.
Tuesday was the last day for this service in Malden. Joining Facebook in the efforts was the Washington State Council on Aging, who delivered 150 lunches, 50 pies, and made a $5,000 donation to the United Way of Whitman County Fire Community Relief Fund.
The lunches weren't small either, with some consisting of Turkey, gravy, mashed, potatoes, and vegetables.
The Malden Library branch manager, Vanessa Place was one of the key coordinators in this effort.
She's been updating the Malden Library Facebook page with rebuilding information and she tells KHQ that despite everything, this has been an incredible seven weeks.
Place and others say that Malden will be back, bigger and better than ever. It will just take time.
