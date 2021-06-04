Facebook announced on Friday that former President Donald Trump will be suspended from the platform until at least Jan. 7, 2023.
At that time, Facebook said it will look at the circumstances and re-evaluate if he should be allowed back on Facebook.
When the time is up, Facebook says it will: "At the end of this period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded. We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest. If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded."