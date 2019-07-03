Social media is being a bit anti-social Wednesday.
Facebook has had thousands of users reporting issues, pertaining particularly to photos, videos and some news feed and login problems.
"We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," Facebook ironically tweeted.
Issues have also been reported with other platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Twitter has even reported issues with its direct messaging system.
Earlier this year, Facebook experienced the biggest outage in its history, impacting millions of users.